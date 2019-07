A five-year-old girl has tragically passed away following a vehicle accident in Jefferson County.

A man backed into a girl with his vehicle at a summer camp in Bloomingdale.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla, the accident happened around 6:30 Wednesday evening at Catholic Family Land on County Road 36.

The girl was flown by a medical helicopter to a Pittsburgh area hospital where she later died.

This is an ongoing investigation.

