(WTRF) – People who use PEIA in the Ohio Valley no longer have to worry about WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital not taking their health insurance.

Governor Jim Justice signed Senate Bill 268 to make changes to PEIA last week.

Gov. Justice signs PEIA bill, Wheeling Hospital will continue with insurer

Previously, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital had said that it would not accept PEIA health insurance, except in emergency situations, as of July 1st. However, after the bill was signed, the healthcare provider reversed its decision.

So, how did this legislation fix the issue?

State Senator Ryan Weld explained this new law makes it so the PEIA Finance Board has a fiduciary responsibility to those enrolled in the insurance program.

That means the board must make decisions based on what’s in those people’s best interest.

The members of the board now who manage PEIA have a fiduciary responsibility to those who are enrolled in PEIA and that’s very important to note because now they have to make decisions based on if they’re in the best decision of those who are enrolled in PEIA health insurance, not whether it’s in the best interest of anything else or anyone else. State Senator Ryan Weld, (R) Brooke-01, Majority Whip

Senator Weld said this will be a long-term fix.

If you said ‘alright we’re just going to strap a Band-Aid on it’ that might get you another year or two, but looking down the road we were looking at hundreds of millions of dollars that taxpayers were going to have to float to make sure that PEIA had some stability if no one made any difficult decisions. State Senator Ryan Weld, (R) Brooke-01, Majority Whip

Wheeling was just going to be the first of multiple dominos to fall of that. It wasn’t just going to be hospitals. It was going to be other healthcare providers that were going to fall under that. State Senator Ryan Weld, (R) Brooke-01, Majority Whip

Senator Weld addressed concerns that the 5% pay raise for state employees will be offset by increased PEIA premiums.

He explained there were three “fiscal parts” of this legislative session. The pay raise was one of them. So was PEIA. The third element that needs to be factored in is the tax reform, which will give a 21% reduction in state income tax among other breaks.

When you take into account the pay raise, you take into account the tax bill, tax reform that was passed this session, that is well over what anyone would see as an increase on their PEIA premiums. State Senator Ryan Weld, (R) Brooke-01, Majority Whip

Under the previous plan, healthcare providers around the state were being paid at 60% of cost, meaning they were losing money on PEIA patients.