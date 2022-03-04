BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

The truckers’ convoy passed through the Ohio Valley Friday.

In Belmont County, it was a long wait, but people wanting to cheer on the convoy waited for hours in the cold along I-70.

The former rest area west of the Ohio Valley Mall provided a safe place to pull over and wait.

People of all ages apparently took the day off from school or work to watch the convoy.

One woman was going through the crowd, passing out flags.

Many people arrived with their own flags or signs.

They were supporting the truckers’ protest against health mandates.

“You know, the mandates sort of went away,” said Greg Zelenitz of Belmont, Ohio. “But this convoy, I think it shows solidarity that people have in this country when it comes to truckers. You know truckers are the livelihood and lifehood of this entire country. You know without them, where would we be?”

“I think it’s amazing that the American people are standing up for their freedom and for their rights and I think it’s super cool that everybody all the way from California to a little town in Ohio almost 60 miles of traffic is just coming together to try and stand up for our freedom,” said Mati McNickle of Wheeling.

“I have grandchildren that’s five and six years old and was mandated to wear masks in school and they cry,” said Eddie Hoskins of Wheeling. “And this vaccination stuff is a bunch—it’s by choice, not mandated.”

People lined up before 9 a.m.

They had gotten word that the convoy would pass by at about 10 a.m.

But it was nearly noon when they saw the trucks coming over the crest of the hill.

They were going slower than the speed limit, and the procession took quite a while.

They are heading toward Washington, D.C.