Flash Flood Warnings in parts of the Ohio Valley tonight

WTRF- Flash Flood Warnings are present in the northern panhandle (Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, northern half of Marshall counties) of West Virginia as well as in Belmont and eastern Jefferson counties in Ohio. Strong thunderstorms in the late afternoon pushed rain gauges up to 2.00″ in some spots. Additionally, brought damaging hail and winds for some locations. Thunderstorms may develop tonight in the already-affected areas which could pose more issues.

Poor-drainage areas, low-lying areas, river, creeks, streams, roadways, underpasses, etc. are likely experiencing some flooding at this time. Please do not drive your vehicle into flooded roadways. Flooding may be deeper than it appears, and it is especially important to pay attention once it is nighttime.

Sunday will be very windy, strong gusts up to 40 miles per hour are possible at times. The morning may bring a few showers and potentially a storm but the rest of Sunday offers a clearing sky. Strong winds will be present all day Sunday.

