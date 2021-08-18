Wheeling, WV – The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the Ohio Valley due to the expected rainfall today. The watch goes into effect at 5:00 AM EDT until 8 PM EDT tonight.

A steady soaking rain is expected across our region this morning thanks to the remnants showers from Post Tropical Storm Fred. Heavy rain on an already saturated ground could cause landslides and flash flooding. An additional 1-2″ of rainfall is likely through this evening. Rain is expected from this morning through the early afternoon hours.

If you encounter flooded roadways/ponded water, TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN. Avoid areas that are prone to flooding and check on neighbors who live near creeks or streams.

StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey