Flash flood watch in the Ohio Valley

All of the counties within the upper Ohio Valley are under a Flash Flood Watch in effect until July 7th at 10:00 PM. A few surrounding areas are under a Flash Flood Warning.

More rounds of storms are projected this evening. These storms are capable of producing heavy rainfall. Please be aware of rising flood waters. Move to higher ground, especially if in a flood-prone area.

Storms are expected to end tonight, around dusk. More information can be found on 7News social media, in addition to 7News at 6, 10, and 11 PM tonight.