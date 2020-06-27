Flash Flooding in the Ohio Valley

(WTRF)- Due to excessive rainfall from severe storms Saturday afternoon, a Flash Flood Warning has been issued for portions of Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, and Ohio Counties until 8:00 PM tonight (June 27th). Marshall County is experiencing heavy rainfall now which may require a warning to be issued later.

Be prepared for high water on local roads, do not drive through flooded roadways. Poor drainage and low lying areas, highway underpasses, small bodies of water, and urban areas are most susceptible to flooding.

*Flash Flood Warning indicated by green box in image.

