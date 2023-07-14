WHEELING, W.Va. — Waking up to a flock of birds on your lawn can be a bit surprising.

But these pink flamingoes are well-behaved, quiet….and plastic.

Flock It Forward is Crittenton Services’ summer fundraiser.

For 20 dollars, you can “flock” the lawn of a friend, family member or even your annoying ex.

The birds can carry a note saying who did it and why, or you can flock anonymously.

“The birds will stay there for 24 hours. The next morning we will come and remove them. If you don’t want the birds to come back, you can always pay the 30 dollar donation for flocking insurance. Otherwise someone might keep paying twenty dollars to have your lawn continuously flocked! “ Aleece Abell | Marketing & Development Mgr | Crittenton Services

Flockings can be done anywhere in Ohio County and in parts of Marshall County.

Flock It Forward runs through July and August.

Each flock consists of about a dozen birds.

You can make arrangements online and pay through Paypal.

Or pay in person at Crittenton Services in Elm Grove.

You can call Crittenton Services at 304-242-7060 ext 134 to arrange for a flocking.

You could also log on to crittentonwv.org/flocked or email aabell@crittentonwv.org