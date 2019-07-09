Flood damage force Belmont Co. grandstands to be torn down

Belmont County residents will soon say their final farewell to the grandstands at Bill Jobko Stadium.

Following years of flooding damage, county officials finally decided to tear down the stadium after years of costly repairs.

Bill Jobko Stadium has been affected by flooding four times in just this past year alone.

“As long as anyone can remember, it’s been there,” said Bob Weaver, a retired trustee. “Plus, besides Martins Ferry and Bridgeport, they’re the only two covered grandstands left.”

No official word has been announced on where the new stadium will be built.