A Flordia man is caught on surveillance footage in a hardware store shoplifting a crossbow by stuffing it down the front of his pants.

Video released by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office shows the suspect, Darren Durrant, carrying the crossbow around a corner in the store, setting down a crutch he was using, and shoving the weapon into his pants.

Durrant was later located at a nearby Walgreens where he was arrested for felony petit theft with a record of two prior felony theft convictions. He was jailed on an unrelated burglary charge and will face charges in Brevard County.

“Just when you think you have seen it all, this guy takes carrying a concealed weapon to a whole new level as he proves to all of us that you can actually stuff a crossbow down the front of your pants!” Sheriff Wayne Ivey wrote in a Facebook caption.

Brevard County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful