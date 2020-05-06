Florida driver crashes on top of two parked cars, no one injured

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man created quite the eye-popping picture after backing on top of two parked vehicles.
According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, a man backed out of a SunTrust Bank drive-thru over a curb. He continued to reverse until he hopped the curb back into the SunTrust parking lot, and then reversed onto two stationary vehicles in the parking lot.
It was not known what caused the incident, but deputies were investigating.
No one was injured.
- Football unlikely to move to Spring, says OHSAA Commissioner
- Ohio retailers set sights on reopening; tattoo parlors wait with uncertainty
- Belmont County deputies armed with ‘less than lethal’ weapons
- Justice Ginsburg in hospital with infection, court says
- ‘Remarkable Women’ winner selected Wednesday on WTRF-ABC