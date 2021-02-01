FOLLANSBEE, W.Va.–The Follansbee City Council announced a major grant they received today.

Joseph Edmiston, the Development Consultant for the city of Follansbee says the city has been granted a three million 125 thousand dollar grant for the water and sewer projects.

Mayor David Velegol says the water and sewer system within the city is old, and this will ensure the residents in Follansbee will have the highest quality water and best sewage system. This will cover all of phase one of the project

Edmiston says the grant was very competitive with five cities from Pennsylvania and 12 cities from West Virginia applying. He also says Senator Manchin, Senator Capito, and Congressman McKinley all helped in the process. The project must be under construction by September 30th.