Follansbee City Council announced a major grant they received.

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOLLANSBEE, W.Va.–The Follansbee City Council announced a major grant they received today.

Joseph Edmiston, the Development Consultant for the city of Follansbee says the city has been granted a three million 125 thousand dollar grant for the water and sewer projects. 

Mayor David Velegol says the water and sewer system within the city is old, and this will ensure the residents in Follansbee will have the highest quality water and best sewage system. This will cover all of phase one of the project

Edmiston says the grant was very competitive with five cities from Pennsylvania and 12 cities from West Virginia applying. He also says Senator Manchin, Senator Capito, and Congressman McKinley all helped in the process. The project must be under construction by September 30th. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter