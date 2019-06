FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF)

It’s that time again and the perfect way to start the summer!

The Follansbee Community Kick-Off dinner is set for Monday, June 17th.

WVU Basketball Coach Bob Huggins is the keynote speaker and Coach Lou Holtz will also be speaking.

For tickets you can call the city building 304-527-1330.

Tickets are $30!