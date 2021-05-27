Follansbee names new city manager

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Follansbee has named a new city manager at a special meeting of the city council.

The new city manager will be Jack McIntosh, and he was elected with an unanimous vote. He’s only the 8th city manager in the history of Follansbee, and was the former water superintendent for 16 years. He says he wants to bring back more community engagement and economic development to the town.

The search began in January, shortly after former city manager John DeStefano passed away. Mr. McIntosh had been serving as interim city manager since that time.