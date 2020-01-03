Following airstrike on Iranian General tensions high in Middle East

Tensions are high in the Middle East after the U-S killed a top Iranian general in an airstrike.

The attack follows violent anti-American protests at the U-S embassy in Baghdad earlier this week.

The Pentagon says President Trump ordered the attack to protect U.S. personnel abroad.

These images from the Iraqi government show the aftermath of a u-s drone strike that killed a top Iranian general.

Overnight Iranian state TV announced the death of general Gassem Soleimani. The 62-year-old led a special forces unit of Iran’s elite revolutionary guards.

Soleimani says six others were also killed in the strike, near Baghdad’s international airport.

The pentagon said president trump directed the attack.

In a statement, the department of defense said “Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack american diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted this video with the caption, “Iraqis — Iraqis –dancing in the street for freedom, thankful that general Soleimani is no more”

President Trump simply tweeted an american flag.

The statement from the pentagon claims Soleimani approved this week’s violent protests at the u-s embassy in Baghdad.

That prompted the u-s military to deploy hundreds of troops to the middle east.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said there are indications militias loyal to Iran are planning further attacks.

“Do I think they may do something? Yes, and they will likely regret it,” said Defense Secretary Mark Esper

Iranian leaders say a crushing revenge will be taken for Soleimani’s unjust assassination.

Reactions to the strike were swift to come in from capitol hill.