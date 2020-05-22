Food Giveway for Students at Ohio County Schools

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s a unique way for restaurants to get business and at-risk kids to get feed through one program.

Volunteers have been giving out free supper for Ohio County families with kids for several weeks now. Around 325 families are feed a week, all thanks to local restaurants and one non-profit.

“It’s awesome. Everyone we’ve interacted with through this, they’ve been grateful. We’ve gotten really good feedback on the food.” Hannah Hedrick, Educational Program Manager at Grow Ohio Valley

It’s part of the Restaurants-to-Schools program, which is supported by the partnership between Grow Ohio Valley, Ohio County Schools, and local chiefs.

All of the meals come straight out of local restaurants, such as Sarah’s on Main and Vagabond Kitchen.

“You should come and get this meal. It is so good. The chiefs really appreciate that, and so do we.” Hannah Hedrick, Educational Program Manager at Grow Ohio Valley

Volunteers are expected to be distributing meals outside of Madison, Wheeling Middle School, and Bridge Street Middle School Monday through Thursday from 4:30pm to 6pm. They won’t be there on Memorial Day.

The program is slated to last until the end of the summer.