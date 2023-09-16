WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Hundreds of people flocked to an event that will make your mouth water.

The 3rd annual Fall Food Truck Festival occurred today at Oglebay Park in Wheeling.

This year’s festival welcomed 14 different food truck vendors for everyone to enjoy.

Food being served ranged from smash burgers to hibachi to homemade brick oven pizza.

This year also featured live music from 5 different bands and singers.

The director of the festival shared just how special it is to have the event in Wheeling and how much the event has grown.

“Wheeling is phenomenal. Like this, the local community they come out to support everything we do, and we couldn’t be more thankful. So, the first year, we had five trucks, then eight or was around in there. But we had a double like we’ve been running out of food at 4:00 every year. So, we decided to get more trucks in this year, and all the local trucks showed up, and we’re thrilled.” Andy Brown | Director of Special Events and Programming, Oglebay

The festival ran from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., wrapping up with a Garth Brooks tribute band and a live stream of the Backyard Brawl football game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Pitt Panthers.