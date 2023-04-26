WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Soon major developments will be underway in Weirton as Form Energy begins building its manufacturing facility.

Before they break ground the company wants to get to know the community.

Members of Form Energy’s management team will be in Weirton this week for an open house.

Anyone in the community with questions about this new iron-air battery manufacturing facility is invited to attend.

“We’re holding these meetings as a way to introduce ourselves, introduce our team, our technology, plays for the factory right there in Weirton right there at the old Weirton Steel mill and also to learn and learn about our future home of our factory and meet the community and learn about the history and learn how we can get involved.” Sarah Bray, Vice President of Communications, Form Energy

Members of the management team will be there so the community can learn about the 750 jobs that will be available.

Form Energy is looking for people in mechanical, electrical and welding as well as maintenance jobs.

“Were looking for people who are eager to solve problems and are ready to dive in and be part of a new, exciting technology in our industry.” Sarah Bray, Vice President of Communications, Form Energy

There will also be details about opportunities for local businesses that could come during the construction.

“This is going to be the center point of our company and our growth so we’re taking it very seriously. We’re excited and this is just the beginning.” Sarah Bray, Vice President of Communications, Form Energy

The open houses will Thursday, April 27th from 4:00 to 7:30 p.m.

Another is scheduled for Friday, April 28 from from 10:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Both are in the Weirton Millsop Community Center in the Weirton Room.

Form Energy said to stop by anytime because there is no set agenda.