Weirton, W.Va (WTRF) – FORM Energy is mere weeks away from beginning construction on their brand new battery manufacturing facility in Weirton.

On Thursday, they began a two-day open house event at the Milsop Community Center to meet with local residents and talk with them about the project.

Dozens of people showed up, many of whom were very interested about the incoming job opportunities at the site of the former Weirton Steel Mill. They will be hiring for a wide variety of positions, including mechanical, electrical, welding and maintenance jobs, many of which will not require a college degree.

FORM Energy President and COO Ted Wiley says they were very excited by the big turn out.

“We’re going to make or break by the great people we’re able to bring into the company. We need to hire 750 people and we’d like to hire as many as possible from here. And so we’re using this as a chance to meet the community, talk about FORM, talk about our plans to build the factory, and also understand the great traditions and community members that already exist here in Weirton.” TED WILEY, President and COO of FORM Energy

If you didn’t make it out today, you still have a chance to go learn about FORM Energy Friday morning at the Milsop Center from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

You can go to this website to find out more details about the jobs at the new Weirton facility.