Weirton, W.Va. (WTRF) – FORM Energy wrapped up Day 2 of their big community open house event on Friday.

They are just a few weeks away from breaking ground on their brand new battery manufacturing facility at the site of the former Weirton Steel Mill, but they still have the big task of filling 750 jobs. They want to hire as many people as they can from the area, and say that being able to do so will make or break the project.

The open house saw a big turnout, with many local residents eager to learn more about hundreds the new jobs on their way to the Ohio Valley.

“These will be good-paying manufacturing jobs. Many of them will not require a college degree, and they are on the assembly floor, assembling batteries, material handling, but also there are going to be engineering, supply chain, logistics, planning-type jobs as well. Up to executive-level positions.” TED WILEY, President and COO of FORM Energy

Mr. Wiley says that FORM Energy has already hired 4 people from the Weirton area.

You can follow this link for a full listing of the jobs that are available.