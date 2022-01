HARRISON COUNTY, Oh.-(WTRF) A former Sheriff’s Office investigator in Harrison County, who pled guilty to three misdemeanors in office, was sentenced today.

Robert Toker got a total of six months behind bars for evidence tampering, obstructing official business, and dereliction of duty.

After that he must do 90 days of home confinement and 80 hours of community service.

He will also pay $2000 in fines and he will no longer be able to hold that position.