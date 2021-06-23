Vet Voices

Former Marshall County teacher sentenced for child pornography charge

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to the 4th of July
July 04 2021 08:00 pm

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ryan Nicholas Wolf of Wheeling has officially been sentenced to 46 months of incarceration for child pornography possession. Wolf had been a teacher within Marshall County Schools, but in January of 2021 superintendent Dr. Shelby Haines informed 7NEWS that Wolf was no longer working for the county.

Wolf, 35, pled guilty in February 2021 to one count of “Possession of Child Pornography.” Wolf admitted to having devices containing images and videos of child pornography in Ohio County in January of 2021.

Wolf’s home on Wheeling Island was searched in January of 2021, and investigators found a thumb drive that contained thousands of images of what appeared to be juveniles. The material found in Wolf’s possession was locally produced and/or depicted children that he personally knew.

Stay with 7NEWS for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter