Former Marshall County teacher sentenced for child pornography charge

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ryan Nicholas Wolf of Wheeling has officially been sentenced to 46 months of incarceration for child pornography possession. Wolf had been a teacher within Marshall County Schools, but in January of 2021 superintendent Dr. Shelby Haines informed 7NEWS that Wolf was no longer working for the county.

Wolf, 35, pled guilty in February 2021 to one count of “Possession of Child Pornography.” Wolf admitted to having devices containing images and videos of child pornography in Ohio County in January of 2021.

Wolf’s home on Wheeling Island was searched in January of 2021, and investigators found a thumb drive that contained thousands of images of what appeared to be juveniles. The material found in Wolf’s possession was locally produced and/or depicted children that he personally knew.

