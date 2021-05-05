Former monastery being restored to become a boutique hotel

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Mt. Carmel Monastery was originally home to cloistered nuns.

In its once ornate chapel, the public could come and attend mass.

“But the nuns were never seen by the public,” said Ryan Kuskey of Roxby Development, the owners. “They were heard. They did sing for the congregation and they could view mass but they weren’t allowed to interact with the public.”

They stayed behind grates, never being seen.

“There used to be a turnstile where they would receive gifts and donations and do blessings,” said Kuskey. “People used to put their babies in there and turn them around and the nuns would bless them and give them back.”

He said the diocese closed the monastery in 1971, and the remaining nuns had to relocate. Eventually they died. Now as the new owners renovate, they give curious people a tour through the old monastery.

“Whenever I lead someone through, the first question they ask me is, is it haunted,” he said.

“I tell them it feels like love,” he answered. “It feels like it has a magic to it.”

People know it by its pink color. The 1915 Spanish Mission style building is being turned into a boutique hotel and restaurant/bar. It will have 12-15 rooms, and will host weddings, reunions, receptions, showers and parties.

The courtyard is the crown jewel, with tulips and English Ivy. There are hauntingly spiritual reminders of its past throughout the building. It will open fully within a year or two. They say the pink color will go.

It will be white with black trim. The name still hasn’t been decided.