A former NFL player says former NFL MVP and NFL star Patrick Mahomes told his brother and fiancé to not attend any more games this upcoming season.

Rich Ohrnberger took to Twitter and said ‘Mahomes believes that Jackson and Brittany have become a distraction, and their sideline antics are bad for his brand.’

Ohrnberger ended with ‘A lot can change over an offseason, but for now, that’s the story as it was told to me.’

A recent video on social media showed Patrick and Brittany at the Chiefs quarterback’s alma mater, Texas Tech and had the internet talking about the couple’s relationship.