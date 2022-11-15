DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Former President Donald Trump has officially announced his 2024 presidential campaign.

The former president made the announcement Tuesday night from The Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump’s candidacy paperwork to run was filed and published with the Federal Elections Commission (FEC) moments before he took the stage.

This comes one week after Trump held a rally in Dayton in support of now U.S. Senator-elect JD Vance.

Polls have shown Trump remains popular with majority of Republicans, while a majority of independents and a growing number of Republicans would rather see another candidate.

One potential challenger is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who won reelection last week in a 19-point landslide. While DeSantis hasn’t directly addressed his plans for 2024, he’s refused to rule out a White House bid — a decision that made him the recent target of Trump’s criticism.

The ABC News/Ipsos poll, published in October, found that 72 percent of registered Republicans believe that DeSantis, a former U.S. congressman, should have a great or good deal of influence in the future direction of the GOP, while 64 percent of respondents said the same of Trump.

A number of elected Republicans have also urged the party to take the midterm results as a sign that it’s time to move on from Trump.

In the nation’s most competitive Senate contests, Trump’s endorsed candidates were struck by disappointing losses. Exit polls showed that the former president is less popular than President Joe Biden, whose approval rating has been underwater for much of the year.

President Biden has repeatedly said he intends to run for reelection. Recent reports say that the current president will likely announce his 2024 reelection bid sometime “next year.”

When asked if the prospect of Trump running again factors into his decision, Biden said in an October CNN interview he believes he can defeat him again.

A USA Today-Suffolk University poll taken near the end of October found Biden leading Trump in a prospective rematch, 46 percent to 42 percent.

But 64 percent of respondents said they don’t want Biden to run for a second term, compared to 26 percent who said they do. And the poll found 68 percent of respondents don’t want Trump to run for a second term, compared to 27 percent who said they do.

The Hill contributed to this article.