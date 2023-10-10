HARRIS COUNTY, TX (WTRF) – A man with connections to a couple that were murdered in Belmont County has been arrested months after he was reported missing.

According to Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland with the Harris County Sheriff’s Department in Texas, Andrew Isaac Griffin is currently being held on a misdemeanor charge out of Oklahoma.

Back in July of 2023, 7NEWS spoke with Undersheriff Travis Dinwiddie of the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma. He confirmed to us that Andrew Isaac Griffin was last seen on Friday, June 30, 2023.

Griffin was on his way to a job in Odessa, Texas when he stopped to spend the night with his grandfather who lives in Pottawatomie County. He left his grandfather’s home and continued on his way to Texas. Griffin never arrived to the job, and was believed to be missing.

Griffin was the former business partner of Tom and Angela Strussion, and helped run the Salsa Joe’s location in Elm Grove. The Strussion’s were murdered in their home on September 22, 2021, and the home was set on fire. No arrests have been made in connection to the murders or the arson.

Griffin has never been named a suspect for the murders.

Stay with 7NEWS for updates.