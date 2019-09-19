Former Warren OH hospital employee charged with sexually assaulting patients

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former transporter at St. Joseph Warren Hospital is facing criminal charges, accusing him of sexually assaulting two patients.

Michael M. Brown, Jr., 34, faces 11 charges including rape, voyeurism, attempted sexual battery and gross sexual imposition.

Prosecutors say Brown moved patients around for various treatments in the hospital.

An indictment says Brown transported a 59-year-old patient to a vacant room, where the indictment says he repeatedly propositioned her and exposed himself to her. He’s accused of untying the woman’s gown and taking a picture of her exposed breasts in February of 2019.

The indictment states that Brown also forced himself on an 88-year-old patient in an elevator, inappropriately touching her.

Prosecutors say Brown exploited his position of authority and the patient’s medical condition in committing the crimes.

Brown is scheduled to appear in court at 9:30 a.m. Friday to answer to the charges. He’s being held in the Trumbull County Jail.