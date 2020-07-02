Former West Liberty Players To Honor Coach Bob Roe Era

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- There is a lot of history here at West Liberty University. But perhaps the Coach Bob Roe Era is one of the most memorable.

Which is why former West Liberty Hall of Famer Tony Filberto and his teammates are planning a reunion to honor this era.

“A number of us have been working very hard on putting this reunion together but it hasn’t been work its been nothing but fun, said Tony Filberto”

Filberto has many memories during this time but there is one in particular he will forever cherish.

“It was on the opening kick off Jeff Eppley our kicker dislocated his shoulder were losing 14- 0 to the half, we tie the game up at the end 14-14 about that time he returns from the hospital and with his arm in a sling they draped his shoulder with pads and his jersey over his head he kicks a willing field goal that hits the cross bar and bounces over and the rest is history we were the first college overtime football game ever, said Filberto”

Some members even made their way to the NFL, Lou Piccone had a 9 year NFL career.

“If you took a little circle of about 100 miles around West Liberty probably 90 percent of the team were Ohio Valley guys, said Filberto”

And with all their success The Hilltoppers have planned a reunion for October 23rd and 24th