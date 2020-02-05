Former WVU quarterback coming to play for West Liberty

Wheeling, W.VA. (WTRF)- Former WVU Quarterback, Jack Allison, will be taking his talents to the Hilltop after an announcement on his Twitter account.
Allison will be transferring to West Liberty for his final year to play football for the Hilltoppers.
In 2019, Allison threw for 144 yards for 1 touchdown and two interceptions.
- Acting legend Kirk Douglas has died at 103
- West Virginia football adds two February signees
- West Virginia ranks 49th on list of healthiest states, according to CDC study
- Driving through St. Clairsville, you’ll be able to see and hear veterans’ stories
- Vaping executives promise lawmakers they’ll do better