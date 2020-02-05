Former WVU quarterback coming to play for West Liberty

Wheeling, W.VA. (WTRF)- Former WVU Quarterback, Jack Allison, will be taking his talents to the Hilltop after an announcement on his Twitter account.

Excited to announce I’ll be playing my last year at West Liberty University! Can’t wait to start this next chapter in my life! Go Hilltoppers! pic.twitter.com/ktmxruVSlw — Jack Allison (@jacka11ison_) February 5, 2020

Allison will be transferring to West Liberty for his final year to play football for the Hilltoppers.

In 2019, Allison threw for 144 yards for 1 touchdown and two interceptions.