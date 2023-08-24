WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Fort Henry Building is full of Wheeling history, and the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce, McKinley Architecture and Engineering, and Steptoe & Johnson showed off their new offices inside the newly renovated space.

For ‘Business After Hours,’ nearly 230 colleagues from around the Wheeling area came together to meet for food and drinks while enjoying the ambiance of the restored Fort Henry Building.

McKinley Architecture and Engineering purchased the Fort Henry building around 15 years ago, and they are excited to finally show the public the hard work they have put in.

”A lot of impactful things have happened here that we’re couldn’t be more proud to essentially save the building, restore it, give it another hundred years.” David McKinley – Board Chairman, McKinley Architecture & Engineering

”As a membership organization, we always like to see people get together, network, talk about what they have to offer, and great ideas come out of meetings like this.” Kurt Zende – President, Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce

”It’s just nice to be a part of the downtown community. Being a lifelong Ohio Valley resident, it’s really cool to see the city starting to revitalize in certain ways and certainly utilizing its historic architecture is a great part of being in Wheeling.” Tim McKeen – Partner at Steptoe & Johnson

There is still around 4-thousand square feet of open space to be leased out in the Fort Henry Building, and they encourage anyone interested to reach out to McKinley Architecture and Engineering.