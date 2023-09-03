WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — An event celebrating a piece of Wheeling history returned to the Ohio Valley this weekend.

Fort Henry Days, presented by Fort Henry Living History, came alive Oglebay Park in Wheeling to share some of the amazing American history that the city of Wheeling is a part of.

The event is an 18th-century living history encampment that showcases Colonial and Native American Cultures.

Much of the event showcases the daily life of early colonists at Fort Henry.

One of the re-enactors for the event shared what it means to see people come out to learn about local and American history.

“It takes all year to plan this. And it’s awesome to see that people are interested in what we do, and they’re interested in learning history and seeing what we do. And it’s just awesome to see that people come out for an event like this.” Faith Schanks | Fort Henry Days Committee Volunteer

The event was from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and featured a battle re-enactment of the siege of Fort Henry and Betty Zane’s heroic run for gunpowder.