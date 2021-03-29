Foundation planning to send blessing bags to JMHS seniors, asking for community help

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – A little kindness goes a long way.

In this case, kindness is taking the form of a “Kathy Bag”. Kathy’s House Foundation plans to give one of these personalized packages to each member of the senior class at John Marshall High School.

Not only are the seniors missing out on life in general, school in general, they’re missing milestones and those milestones are gonna be what they carry for the rest of their life, so we wanted to do something a little bit special for them since they’ve lost out on so many memories. Jane Criswell, Kathy’s House Foundation

The foundation said when they realized how many milestones these students missed, they wanted to do something special for them. So, they’re asking for the community’s help to fill 240 bags.

Kindness is what we’re here for and any way we can do that, we don’t want to just stick to to one group of people. We want to be able to reach out and share some kindness in a world that’s been pretty dim for a while. Jane Criswell, Kathy’s House Foundation

Criswell said Kathy’s House Foundation is willing to coordinate sending bags like this to other high school seniors in the area, if they have sponsors to fill them.

The community in Glen Dale and Marshall County have already started to help with the bags for John Marshall High School.

Kathy’s House Foundation is still working towards it’s goal of opening a hospitality house in Marshall County. While COVID-19 slowed their efforts down, they didn’t stop. The foundation has been distributing “Kathy Bags” to those in need and is also working with Noah’s Pantry to make sure no one in the community goes hungry.

We just feel really best that we’ve still been able to go throughout our community. Basically all over the country we’ve been giving out Kathy Bags and we just feel really blessed to be able to do so. Jane Criswell, Kathy’s House Foundation

Criswell added that they hope to resume the annual Kathy’s House Foundation fundraiser this fall.

If you’d like to donate to their efforts to help JMHS students, or get in touch with the foundation, visit kathyshousewv.org. You can also find Kathy’s House Foundation on Facebook.