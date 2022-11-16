(WTRF) — Adventures with Purpose founding member, Jared Leisek is charged with two counts of rape of a child, according to KXTV.

According to the court documents in Utah, Leisek allegedly had sexual intercourse with a 9-year-old girl in 1992. There were two separate occasions where Leisek allegedly raped the young girl.

The 6th Judicial District Court for Sanpete County received the documents on November 3 that state Leisek was 16-years-old at the time. Utah has no statute of limitations for rape.

Divers in Pennsylvania continue to search for missing persons in Ohio River

In October of this year, WTRF reported that divers from Adventures with Purpose and a similar rescue team called Chaos Drivers, scoured the Ohio and Monongahela Rivers to find answers and closure to cold cases. While they were diving in Pittsburgh, they found two missing persons in a car, and more than100 other cars that needed to be searched underwater.

In August, ABC10 featured Adventures with Purpose as the dive team that found missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni’s body and car in the Prosser Creek Reservoir in Truckee, California.

In October, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office officially ruled Rodni’s cause of death as ‘accidental,’ and said nothing suggested foul play.