BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that four people were taken to the hospital after an accident Saturday evening.

A single-vehicle crash took place at around 5:30 p.m. on Route 40 just off of Exit 215.

First responders from Cumberland Trail, Neffs and Barton all responded to the scene.

Details are still limited at this time, 7News will bring you more details as they’re released.