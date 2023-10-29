BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) –The Belmont County Sherriff’s Office held an event on October 29 that was filled with furry friends dressed in some pretty impressive costumes.

The Belmont County Board of Commissioners, Sherriff David Lucas, and Chris Shriver, the president of the Road Home Animal project, held a costume party for dogs today at the Belmont County Fairgrounds.

The event was put on to help raise money for the Belmont County Dog Park project.

Registration began at 1 p.m. with an entry fee of 5 dollars per dog.

The Road Home Animal Project also featured some of their furry friends available for foster and adoption.

One of the sponsors for the event shared how entertaining it is to see all the dogs and their owners enjoying.

“There’s nothing that isn’t funny. The little ones that come in with these funny costumes and then the big ones that are all dressed up and they look very proud of themselves. I think that’s what’s the funniest part. People say like, oh, well, is that nice too? The dogs look like they are having so much fun.” Francesca Carinci | Platinum Sponsor

Winners of the contest included Little Red Riding Hood and Grandmother Wolf, a prizefighter,a skeleton, a devil, and two butterflies.

Sherriff Dave Lucas plans to make the contest an annual event.

The event also featured one of our very own 7News reporters, D.K. Wright, who was a judge for the costume contest.