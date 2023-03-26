WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The next installment of Wheeling Heritage’s Show of Hands event is just around the corner.

Four local businesses will go head to head, showcasing their products and services for a chance at a big cash prize to grow their operations even further.

This time around the event will feature Jay Hercules’ Opossum Pouch Soft Goods, Mindi Yarbrough’s WildHeart, Shelly Smedley’s Wheeling Coffee & Spice, and Helen Bradley’s IDEA Center.

Cassie Minder with Wheeling Heritage tells us that the event just keeps growing.

“We’ve added the element of being able to vote online, be able to live stream, vote online, and that has really helped a lot of people because we know this is a one night event. Some people might already have plans or be busy and not be able to be there. But this is a way that even if they’re not here physically they can still participate, still support the small businesses around.” CASSIE MINDER, Communications and Development Manager for Wheeling Heritage

The next Show of Hands will take place on April 17th at 6PM on the third floor of the Artisan Center in Wheeling.

