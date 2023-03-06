Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Four more people have been charged after Wheeling Police executed a search warrant on Wednesday, March 1st at a home in South Wheeling.

35 year old Anthony Wayne Bruce, Jr., is currently wanted by police for maintaining/operating a drug premise at 3618 Chapline Street.

Of the four charged, three have been arrested. They are 37 year old Kyle Scott Marsh of Wheeling, 42 year old David Ray Beckner of Wheeling, and 36 year old Christopher Cory Heckathorn of Wheeling. They have all been charged with “maintaining/operating a drug premise.”

Three other individuals were arrested and charged on March 1st when Wheeling Police executed the initial search warrant. At that time police discovered illegal narcotics and drug-using materials.

If you have any information on Anthony Wayne Bruce, Jr., you are urged to call police at (304) 234-3664 or you can call the Crime Stoppers Upper Ohio Valley tipline at 877-TIPS-4-US.