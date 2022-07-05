JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)– Four people were injured in a shots fired incident in Steubenville early Tuesday morning.

Officials from the Steubenville Police Department confirmed with 7News that the shooting took place at 2:26 a.m. at Club 106 on South Street.

The victims of the incident were rushed to different hospital for gunshot wounds.

The patients are being treated at Trinity, West, Pittsburgh and Weirton Medical Center.

Officials tell 7News that one of the victims was shot in the neck.

This is an ongoing investigation.

