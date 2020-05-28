Four Seasons Pool and Moundsville city building re-opening to public June 1

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- The city of Moundsville will re-open the Four Seasons Pool and city building on June 1.

Four Seasons Pool will re-open at 8 AM on June 1 and hour will differ slightly for a period of time.

The pool will be open Monday-Friday 8 AM- 6 PM with the 8 AM- 12 PM slot reserved for senior swimming and water aerobics.

The rest of the day is open swim.

Weekend hours are Saturday 12-5 PM for open swim and Sunday the pool will be closed.

The pool is not scheduling any pool parties at this time.

Besides the city building, all other city facilities will remain closed expect for urgent business.

City Manager, Rick Healy thanks the public for their willingness to adapt during the COVID-19 closure.

Guidelines are in place for the city building and Four Seasons and can be viewed below.