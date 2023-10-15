WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — One of the most historic landmarks in Wheeling and the Ohio Valley had a special first-time visitor this weekend who has some close family ties to the bridge that has been around for over 150 years.

7News reporter Jake McGlumphy spoke to Ellet Stone today about her relation to Charles Ellet Jr. and shared more on what is a historic relationship.

Charles Ellet Jr. Is the original designer of the historic Wheeling Suspension Bridge that was built in the 1840s.

Now, more than a century later, his 4th great-granddaughter is learning more about the man that she was named after.

Ellet Stone admitted that she never really understood her unique name but has recently begun to appreciate it thanks to the history that comes with it.

”I’ve just kind of decided to like it and I learned more about Charles Ellet and it’s really amazing to see it and it’s pretty cool. I’ve never been to West Virginia, so I’m pretty excited to be here and now have a little piece of it.” Ellet Stone | 4th great-granddaughter of Charles Ellet Jr.

Stone said that she was fascinated as she learned more about the relative that she was named after.

“Just learning more and reading more about him and what he’s done in his lifetime, it was all very impressive, and I get to be related to him, so that’s pretty amazing.” Ellet Stone | 4th great-granddaughter of Charles Ellet Jr.

Having such a unique name has brought Stone many questions that she gets to answer by teaching others about her historic relative.

“It’s great, I definitely get a lot of questions when people see my name, they usually don’t know how to pronounce it. I go by Elliott or Ellaye, so I get to tell a lot of people who he is and kind of teach people about Charles Ellet, which is pretty cool.” Ellet Stone | 4th great-granddaughter of Charles Ellet Jr.

Stone said that she enjoys having such an interesting story to tell others about the historic relative with whom she shares a name.

”It’s fun having a name that there’s a story behind and a person behind and being able to explain it and get a lot of questions about it and have a piece of him and know more about him with me.” Ellet Stone | 4th great-granddaughter of Charles Ellet Jr.

Ellet was joined by her mother and two of her closest friends as they enjoyed taking in the scenery of the Suspension Bridge in Downtown Wheeling for the first time.