Vet Voices

Fourth of July Latest: Joey Chestnut wins hot dog contest

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Winner Michelle Lesco, center, competes in the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest in Coney Island’s Maimonides Park on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Brooklyn, New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Countdown to the 4th of July
July 04 2021 08:00 pm

Chowdown champ Joey “Jaws” Chestnut broke his own record to gulp to a 14th win in the men’s Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on Sunday.

Michelle Lesco took the women’s title.

Chestnut downed 76 franks and buns in 10 minutes. That’s one more than he did in setting the men’s record last year, when the contest unfolded without fans because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lesco downed 30 ¾ dogs in 10 minutes.

Reigning women’s champ and record-holder Miki Sudo skipped this year because she’s expecting a baby in a few weeks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter