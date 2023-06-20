STEUBENVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) — One well-known university is doing it’s part in serving their community this summer.

Franciscan University of Steubenville held their Day of Service on Tuesday.

Around 50 faculty and staff from the university volunteered their time in four different areas around the community. Two clean-up projects were done, one in the La Belle neighborhood and one with Urban Mission at the Martha Manor Assisted Living facility. Additionally, they served at the Jefferson County Humane Society’s animal shelter and helped with paint job improvements at Belleview Park.

Their goal for the day was to show their gratitude and commitment of service to their community and their desire to give back.

”Franciscan University is in the community, we’re of the community, we’re with the community, we’re not separate. It is so important for us to gather as employees but then also to, to give and to serve. So I think it’s a win win as they say for both the university but also the community.” Tom Costello – Program Manager at Franciscan University

The university and all of its faculty and staff are firm believers in serving their community and helping out wherever they can.