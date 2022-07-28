MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – As the football season nears, center Zach Frazier continues to rack up the preseason nods. On Thursday, the Fairmont native earned a spot on the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List.

The Wuerffel Trophy is presented to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field.

Frazier was named to the Rimington Trophy Award Watch List last week. The award is presented annually to the most outstanding center in NCAA Division I College Football.

He’s also earned a pair of preseason All-America nods and a spot on the Preseason All-Big 12 Team.