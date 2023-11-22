BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) — Unique Treats by Jacquie LLC is inviting the community for a festive and fun-filled event celebrating the holiday season with “The Great Christmas Heist” book signing on Saturday, November 25 at 4:30 p.m.

This free event is located at 3050 Belmont St. in Bellaire, Ohio. There will be hot chocolate, Cinnamon Churros, and lots of snacks.

Guests will also get the chance to meet the author and grab a personally signed copy of

“The Great Christmas Heist,” and with every book purchased, you are entered into a drawing for $75 from Unique Treats.

The event will be followed by the Bellaire Christmas Parade at 6:30.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Wednesday, November 22, 2023)