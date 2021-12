Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – Alexis Bordas game up with a pilfer in the 3rd period. She wasn’t stopped at the rim and that gave Park a 49-33 lead in the third quarter.

Bordas got it done from everywhere. Just a couple of possessions later she buried a three off of the assist from Woods.

Bordas finished with 50 points. Keep in mind, she’s only a freshman, and Park rolls over Parkersburg South.