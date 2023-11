It’s the last week in WV and the second round of playoffs in Ohio.

Weather-wise, we will finally feel like Fall again. Have the pants, the windbreaker, and perhaps the cotton/heavier 7News pullover ready!

Winds will be a bit breezy, making it feel colder. Temperatures will hover in the upper 40s for most of the game.

There will be a chill in the air.

No worries about rainfall for tonight, but the clouds will be overhead.

Enjoy your time!