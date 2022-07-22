MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The 73th annual Marshall County Fair continued to roll on Friday evening, and tonight was a big one for 4-H and FFA members.

Tonight was the annual show and sell, marking an end of a year of hard work and dedication for these young people. This year was made even more difficult by a rise in prices for animals and feed.

Lisa Ingram, a WVU Extension 4-H agent, tells us that the kids in this program tend to come out very well prepared to enter the job market.

“We’ve actually done some research in 4-H in the state of West Virginia, and one of the areas we’re finding kids being most prepared after coming out of our program is those kids that are participating in livestock, because they’re learning time management, they’re learning to care for another being. They’re learning responsibility, they learn communications skills.” Lisa Ingram, WVU Extension 4-H Agent

A big congratulations to all the kids that participated this year on a job well done.