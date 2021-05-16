From new mask mandates to vaccine incentives: Check out last week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – It’s been a week of headlines that brought national attention to both West Virginia and Ohio.

The families of veterans who were murdered inside a West Virginia V.A. hospital confronted their loved one’s killer and gave testimony before she was sentenced to seven consecutive life sentences, plus 20 years.

Reta Mays admitted to killing seven patients inside the Louis A. Johnson V.A. Medical Center in Clarksburg by injecting them with unneeded insulin. She also plead guilty to assault with intent to commit murder in the death of another veteran.

Mays’ attorneys asked that she be sent to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons Federal Medical Center in Texas, which has a mental health unit after describing mental issues she suffered from, including PTSD from an incident while she served in Iraq. The judge agreed.

In the latest Coronavirus news, the CDC now says fully vaccinated Americans no longer need masks indoors or outdoors, including in crowds.

However, there is an exception for buses, planes, hospitals, prisons, and homeless shelters. States will still have the choice to implement their own guidelines.

Governor Mike DeWine rolled out new incentives for Ohioans to get vaccinated.

They include being entered for a chance to win one of five, $1 million drawings. For those residents under the age of 18 who are eligible to receive the vaccine, they’ll be entered into a drawing for a four-year full scholarship to any of Ohio’s state colleges an universities. However, only Ohio residents are eligible for both prizes.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden was in West Virginia this week, visiting a vaccination center in Charleston.

She was joined by Senator Joe Manchin, his wife Gayle, and actress Jennifer Garner to encourage young people to do their part and receive their doses.

Now for a story sure to make you smile. It was tears and cheers in the courtroom as one woman, with her baby girl in mind, graduated from Family Treatment Court.

Teonka Wilson was part of a year-long program that helps parents facing addiction. Wilson is the sixth graduate of the program. She said her motivation was being able to care for her little girl.

Remember for the latest headlines all throughout the week, stay with 7News and WTRF.com.