WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Hundreds of community members gathered at an event to raise awareness on an issue that has affected many in the Ohio Valley and in the state of West Virginia.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention held its Out of the Darkness Walk on September 9 at Wheeling Park.

The event is designed to raise money and awareness to help prevent suicide in the local communities and the state as a whole.

The event also welcomed several organizations that provided resources to anyone who needed them. The walk chairperson shared what she feels the event does for the community.

“I’d like to think that this is bringing help and really raising awareness for the seriousness of what suicide is in this in this community and the state. And this just shows the support and to let people know that they are not alone and that there is help and there is hope.” Heidi Costain | AFSP Northern Panhandle Walk Chairperson

There are 600 Out of the Darkness Walks that take place each year nationwide.