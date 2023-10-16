MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A fugitive on the loose in West Virginia was shot and killed after allegedly threatening law enforcement early Monday afternoon, according to the West Virginia State Police (WVSP).

Troopers received a tip from a member of the public on the location of the suspect, Anthony Charles Meyers, 35. Troopers located Meyers in a wooded area near Union, West Virginia.

As the troopers attempted to approach Meyers, he reportedly pointed a rifle towards the officers. Both troopers responded to the threat by fatally shooting Meyers.

EMS and Crime Scene were called to the scene.

The West Virginia State Police thanked the public for their assistance with this investigation. They say information received made it possible to successfully locate the suspect.

Officials say that on October 11, troopers from the Union WVSP detachment in Greenwood County were attempting to locate an unknown white male suspected of breaking into residences in the Monroe County area of Pyne Mountain Road. Myers was the suspect in that incident, according to authorities.

Officials say Meyers was released on 7/28/2023 from FCI Devens and failed to report to his federal probation officer on 7/31/2023. Officials say Meyers was a federal fugitive and a violent sexual predator.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.